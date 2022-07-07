Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,117 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

