Spire Wealth Management Sells 114 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWJ. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $101.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $99.93 and a twelve month high of $131.07.

