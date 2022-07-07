Spire Wealth Management Sells 11,924 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $68,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,624.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 644,927 shares of company stock valued at $24,662,732 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $44.04.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

