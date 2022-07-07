Spire Wealth Management Sells 152 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,275,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,834.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 421,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after buying an additional 399,763 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $16,090,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 440,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after acquiring an additional 79,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,647,606.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $73.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.18.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CWST. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

