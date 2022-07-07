Spire Wealth Management Sells 16,564 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,564 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Align Technology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $249.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

