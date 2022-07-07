Spire Wealth Management Sells 170 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Landstar System by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $145.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Landstar System Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.