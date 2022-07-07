Spire Wealth Management Sells 171 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in State Street by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of State Street by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of State Street by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $62.27 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $60.54 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.91.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

