Spire Wealth Management Sells 190 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.58.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $147.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 60.41% and a net margin of 2.80%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

