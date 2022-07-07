Spire Wealth Management Sells 218,864 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,104 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 218,864 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in InMode were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradiem LLC increased its position in InMode by 10.1% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth about $8,220,000. North Growth Management Ltd. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,633,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,438 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.13.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on INMD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

