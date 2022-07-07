Spire Wealth Management Sells 361 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $186.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.13. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

