Spire Wealth Management Sells 38,218 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38,218 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

