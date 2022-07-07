Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,300 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $87,919.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $389,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 392,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,385 shares of company stock worth $512,768. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

