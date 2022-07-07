Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,300 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $87,919.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at $28,404,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 18,232 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $389,435.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 392,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,385 shares of company stock valued at $512,768. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $18.18 on Thursday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Profile (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.