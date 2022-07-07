Spire Wealth Management Sells 5,276 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,276 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 5,557,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,808,000 after buying an additional 1,157,058 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $14,016,000. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,436,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,905,000 after buying an additional 620,474 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,299,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,504,000 after buying an additional 501,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $8,687,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

CCL stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

