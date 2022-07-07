Spire Wealth Management Sells 671 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 765,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after buying an additional 534,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 211,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
BYND stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.64. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $146.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.65.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 54.79% and a negative return on equity of 160.55%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
