Spire Wealth Management Sells 75,952 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,952 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 220,154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 1,060,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 27,556 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 351,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 115,815 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GAB opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

