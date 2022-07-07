Spire Wealth Management Sells 8,488 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGC. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,709,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 353,281 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Canopy Growth by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 199,616 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 839,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 377,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 826,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after buying an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.17. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.98.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

