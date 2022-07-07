Spire Wealth Management Sells 84,973 Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,973 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 193,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

NYSE:LND opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.91.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.