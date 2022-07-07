Spire Wealth Management Sells 9,987 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 11.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 66.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.71 per share, with a total value of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,275.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,455,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,734,733.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,200 shares of company stock worth $146,444. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOE opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.20. The St. Joe Company has a 12-month low of $37.80 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.16%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on St. Joe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

