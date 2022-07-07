Spire Wealth Management Sells 9,987 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,987 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.32 per share, with a total value of $49,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,671.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $1,455,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,734,733.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock worth $146,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOE opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.20. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.21.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 29.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on St. Joe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

