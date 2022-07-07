Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 353,670 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 135,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

