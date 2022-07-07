Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $413,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,837,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Shares of TYL opened at $338.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.