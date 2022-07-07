Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 1,894 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $140.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average is $151.44. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.