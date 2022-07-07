State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 8,110 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1,501.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,981,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $132,733,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $92.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.82 and its 200 day moving average is $104.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

