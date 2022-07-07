State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Redwood Trust worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWT. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $3,212,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 945,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 224,024 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 191,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of RWT stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.68%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RWT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Redwood Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.