State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $861,000 Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 97,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $32.20 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.54 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 35,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,062,731.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,233.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,106 shares of company stock worth $7,427,396 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

