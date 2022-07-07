State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $919,000 Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of OFG Bancorp worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,799,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $6,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 83,816 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,223,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 19,215 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,782.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,341.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFG opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

