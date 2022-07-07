State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 23,408 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,408 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

