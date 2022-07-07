State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 275 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Southside Bancshares worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

SBSI opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 39.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.