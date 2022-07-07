State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 325 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

BC opened at $67.74 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.48.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

