State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 545 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,221,342.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,420.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,008 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $78.95 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

