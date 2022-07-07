STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in STORE Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in STORE Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STOR opened at $26.70 on Thursday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.14.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

