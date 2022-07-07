StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $109.30 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

