Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $116,588.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,303,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,755,259. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sunrun from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

RUN stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

