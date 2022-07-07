Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SSREY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC cut shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 95 to CHF 85 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Swiss Re from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.50.

SSREY opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a $0.9802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

