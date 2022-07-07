Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNDM. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and sold 22,607 shares worth $1,829,208. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

