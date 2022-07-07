TCW Group Inc. Has $423.60 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $423,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $114.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.39 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

