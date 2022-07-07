TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 857,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 147,472 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 59,472 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTI opened at $6.07 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.88.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

