Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,554 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,508 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TDOC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.82.

Shares of TDOC opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $164.50.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $565.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

