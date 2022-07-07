Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after buying an additional 549,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. TheStreet cut Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

