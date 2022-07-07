Ternium (NYSE:TX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.58

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.58 and last traded at $33.59, with a volume of 1623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 709,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,373,000 after acquiring an additional 75,872 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 792.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium (NYSE:TX)

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

