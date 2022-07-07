Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Textron had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

