The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AES were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,969,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,412,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of AES by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 105,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of AES by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -77.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $26.52.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

AES Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.