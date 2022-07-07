The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of AZEK worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,193,000 after buying an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $16,594,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.07.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.