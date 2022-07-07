The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.8% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Boeing by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA stock opened at $136.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.27. The stock has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

