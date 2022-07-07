The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 63,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $204,215.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Argus raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

NYSE:IPG opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.