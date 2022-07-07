The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,540,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

