The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,913,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.43. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $121.36. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.23.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

