The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWGAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Swatch Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.50.

SWGAY opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.63. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $17.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

