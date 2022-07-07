TimeScale Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,146 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 207,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,265 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $2,816,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.